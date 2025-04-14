"I'm going to blast them" - Mark Henry threatens to expose AEW

Mark Henry had a three-year stint with Tony Khan's AEW. He left the company in May 2024 after the expiration of his contract. Despite being involved in major offscreen and onscreen roles, the former WWE World Champion recently threatened to expose the company.

In a recent interview with Poker Scout, Henry reflected on his tenure with AEW. The World's Strongest Man claimed that although he had a good run in the Jacksonville-based promotion, there were a couple of unpleasant incidents.

Although Henry refused to disclose them, he threatened to expose AEW if the company started mentioning those incidents. That being said, the 53-year-old maintained that he respected a lot of people in All Elite Wrestling.

“You know what? I had a good time at AEW despite the fact there were a couple of incidents that I won’t talk about unless they start talking about it. If they start talking about it, then I’m going to blast them because those were issues that related to me leaving. But, nonetheless, I met a lot of really cool people, some unbelievable talent. And I have a lot of respect for people in that organization, and I wish them well!” he said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Mark Henry calls a RAW Superstar a future WWE World Champion

In the same interview, Mark Henry stated that WWE RAW star Chad Gable had the potential to become a future world champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The World's Strongest Man applauded Chad's work ethic in recent years and believed that WrestleMania would shed more light on his future in the company.

"I would put him in the top 10 of the most athletic and strongest guys in WWE pound for pound. Like he’s special, but he is a bu*thole. I can see him being a world champion. I think that his destiny is just that he will be a world champion one day. I don’t know what his play is or what’s next for him. But I’m sure that WrestleMania will tell us a lot. So we just have to hang on and wait!" he said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

With Mark Henry recently signing a WWE Legends deal, it remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team decides to use him in an onscreen capacity in the future.

