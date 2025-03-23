WWE legend confirms return following AEW stint; Reveals MAJOR contract detail

A WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed his return to the Stamford-based promotion following his departure from AEW. The star also pointed out an apparent difference in his new contract.

Mark Henry was a part of All Elite Wrestling from 2021 to 2024. He served as a commentator on the broadcast team for Rampage and also coached up-and-coming talent. Following a three-year tenure, The World's Strongest Man decided not to renew his contract with Tony Khan's promotion and left AEW in May of last year.

That being said, last night, Ringside Collectibles announced in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Mark Henry had signed a WWE Legends deal. In response, the former World Heavyweight Champion clarified that he said he had actually signed a 'nostalgia deal' with the sports entertainment giant.

The World's Strongest Man also emphasized that there was a distinction between the two contracts. While the exact differences between a nostalgia deal and a Legends deal remain unclear, fans are undoubtedly excited about Henry's return to World Wrestling Entertainment following this agreement.

"Ringside, now you clearly heard me say and nostalgia deal!"

Check out the 53-year-old's tweet below:

Mark Henry says WWE higher-ups will not like what Cody Rhodes will become

The former ECW Champion recently shared his two cents on Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare is set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title next month in Las Vegas.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry stated that the Stamford-based company's officials preferred wrestlers they could control, rather than those who would become too powerful. The Hall of Famer predicted Cody Rhodes would surpass wrestling's boundaries, similar to The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"The WWE does not want to build super champions anymore because they have to negotiate too much with them. They want people they can control. It's not the case with Cody [Rhodes]. Cody does what he has to do. With this situation, he's going to be bigger than wrestling, like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin became bigger than wrestling," Henry said.

Fans will have to wait and see what the company has planned for The World's Strongest Man, following the nostalgia-focused deal between the two parties.

