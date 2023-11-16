Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion returns to AEW in-ring competition after 596 days

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, during the Like A Dragon street fight, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion returned to in-ring competition after a more than a year hiatus. This star in question is Paul Wight (FKA Big Show).

This would be his first match since March 3, 2022. However, the return was not what was expected, as he was quickly taken out of the equation by Powerhouse Hobbs through a body slam through the windshield of a car.

For the majority of the match, it was a three-on-four affair, that was until Chris Jericho evened out the odds by taking out Konosuke Takeshita as they were brawling around the arena. Jericho then took him out using a Judas Effect.

The remaining six AEW stars convened near the ring, and it was a toss-up. Chris Jericho got his revenge on Powerhouse Hobbs as he tied him to the ring and hit him with various objects.

With Kota Ibushi and Kyle Fletcher indisposed after slugging it out, it was down to the Golden Jets and Brian Cage. Kenny Omega was able to take advantage of this and hit the One-Winged Angel to score the win for his team.

Expand Tweet

This would be the first time in the last few major AEW events where Omega has bested the Don Callis Family, and he leaves Dynamite having gotten retribution.

How would you rate this main event match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer