Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion shows off ripped physique after major event [Photo]

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christain Cage participated in two matches at All In on Sunday. First, he wrestled in the four-way London Ladder Match for the AEW World Trios Championship. He later won the Casino Gauntlet bout for a future AEW World Championship shot.

Cage is 50 years old and has been in the business since 1994. He is popularly known for his stint in WWE. He joined WWE's rival company, AEW, in 2021.

Despite being a senior member of the All Elite Wrestling roster, Cage is in great shape. He recently showed off his ripped physique by posting a picture of himself after the All In pay-per-view in London, England. In the photo, fans can see The Patriarch flexing his shredded body in front of a mirror.

"Anomaly #AllInLondon #ThePatriarch #PurePlank," he wrote in the caption.

Nick Wayne heaps praises on WWE legend Christian Cage

Nick Wayne recently appeared in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter. During the chat, Wayne shared his honest opinion on Christian Cage.

"I've always thought Christian was one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time and he's done some amazing things in his career. Another wrestler who everywhere that he's went he's succeeded, gone to the top of the company, and truly one of the best and smartest minds in professional wrestling." [13:28 – 13:49]

Nick Wayne joined the former TNT Champion and became a part of his stable, The Patriarchy, in October 2023. Since then, he has enjoyed much success alongside the legend. He even won the AEW World Trios Title alongside Christian Cage and Killswitch in July. However, the heel trio lost its gold at All In to Pac and Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta).

What do you think of Cage's AEW run? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

