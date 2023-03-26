Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion suffers defeat on AEW Rampage 

Tonight on a special Saturday night edition of AEW Rampage, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager suffered a tough loss.

The Jericho Appreciation Society has been gunning for the AEW World Trios Championships. They challenged The House of Black for the titles a couple of weeks ago in a three-way match. The third team was The Elite.

While Chris Jericho and his teammates failed to capture the titles, they were not done with the champions. Last week on Rampage, former ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia wrestled House of Black's Brody King. Garcia put up a tough fight and in the end, with some help from Chris Jericho, he picked up the win.

Brody King wanted to get some retribution and thus battled another member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Jake Hager.

Both wrestlers went back and forth with each other. On several occasions, it looked like Hager was about to keep his faction's winning streak alive. Unfortunately, he failed to do so. Finally, Brody King hit the Gonso Bomb and pinned the former WWE Superstar for the win.

This victory also marked King's first single's win in 2023.

