Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion teases ending his alliance with Chris Jericho?

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion teased ending his alliance with Chris Jericho. The star in question is Jake Hager.

Tonight's opening match on AEW Dynamite was between Chris Jericho and Komander. The Ocho managed to pick up the win, and after the match, Don Callis tried to convince the former WWE Superstar to join his new faction.

Callis also shared a video package from their time back in 1995 when they shared the ring with the late Bad News Brown. While Jericho did not officially agree to join the new faction, he was certainly not opposed to the idea either.

Later in the night, Jake Hager entered Jericho's locker room to question his actions. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion mentioned that he joined AEW as soon as The Ocho asked him to. Thus, he wanted to know if Chris Jericho was going to stay with the faction or if he had made the decision to split up.

The Ocho did not provide a clear answer to his longtime friend and partner. Thus, an irate Jake Hager removed his bucket hat and gave it to Jericho. Hager then stated that he cannot back the former AEW World Champion if he is not transparent with him.

As of now, there are no further updates regarding Jericho's decision.

