Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion wants to face Hangman Page in AEW

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has shared his interest in facing top AEW star Hangman Adam Page. The talent in question is Jake Hager.

The former All-American American is best known for his eleven-year tenure in the WWE. After exiting the Stamford-based promotion in 2017, Hager worked in the independent circuit before signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

Speaking in an interview with Monopoly Events, Hager revealed his desire to compete against newly signed AEW talent Will Ospreay, praising the latter for his in-ring prowess and personality. The 41-year-old star also expressed an interest in squaring off against Hangman Adam Page, whom he had crossed paths with in 2020.

"I'm a big fan of Will Ospreay. He's amazing. He's fun to watch and has such a personality. He would be great to wrestle. I also wouldn't mind wrestling Hangman Page. It's been four years now. We gotta figure this out one more time."

When asked whether he would like to face the former AEW World Champion in a bar-room brawl, Hager said:

"There you go. Bring it back." (H/T Fightful)

The 2010 Money in the Bank winner previously clashed with The Anxious Millennial Cowboy in a bar fight during the Stadium Stampede Match between The Inner Circle and The Elite at Double or Nothing 2020.

Dutch Mantell thinks former WWE superstar Jake Hager should leave AEW

During Jake Hager's time in WWE, he was briefly managed by Dutch Mantell (known on TV as Zeb Colter). The two men were paired for the first time in 2013. Although Hager is still signed with AEW, the 74-year-old veteran recently shared his belief that the former World Heavyweight Champion should quit the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager advised Jake Hager to find another job. He also discussed a potential collision between the Oklahoma native and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

"The best thing you [Jake Hager] can do right now is get a job. Quit promotion! Well, Samoa Joe and [Jake] Hager, I don't see anything that's right off the bat. You got to look at chemistry, and you got to go on in. You got to take time with Jack and say I went in there with him, which I wouldn't do because I'm not in condition enough to even get in the ring anymore. But if you brought him back, and I think 'We The People', a political gimmick would work," Mantell said. [4:44 - 5:42]

Hager was last seen in action against Roderick Strong, who defeated him in singles action on the February 23, 2024 episode of Rampage.

