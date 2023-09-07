Former WWE writer agrees with speculation that could lead to CM Punk's AEW return

AEW recently cut ties with CM Punk after he got into another backstage altercation. However, did Punk actually quit instead of getting fired? Jeff Dye recently gave his take on the matter, when he joined Freddie Prinze Jr. on his podcast.

While he is a major name in pro wrestling, CM Punk quickly became a divisive name among AEW stars after the infamous Brawl Out incident. The Second City Saint couldn’t manage to win back all the fans in the end, and with his fight against Jack Perry, it seems like many vocal fans online are happy to see him go.

During the recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr.'s co-host Jeff Dye boldly speculated that CM Punk had actually quit.

"Tony Khan saying that he fired him was because he knew CM Punk quit. So, it just made him look like ‘Oh, I fired him!’ You didn’t fire him! In fact, if he came and had a little meeting with you next week, you wouldn’t wait a second to have him on the next card of the pay-per-view!"

Prinze Jr. notably seemed to see Dye's point and noted that it could happen if Collision ends up failing.

"If Collision dies, then yeah, ‘cause that was Punk’s show – if Collision starts dying in the ratings? Then wow, what if you’re right dude? That would be insane."

Last week's AEW Collision had a record low number of total viewership that even Rampage surpassed. Could the aftermath of CM Punk's parting with the promotion already be in full swing?

Jeff Dye believes that he knows why AEW President Tony Khan can't control his roster

Tony Khan has notably had more issues with reigning his roster in, that didn't solely begin with CM Punk. Mark Henry even seemingly referenced this when he reacted to Punk's release, which could indicate that there are many more hatchets to bury.

Continuing in the same episode, Jeff Dye compared himself to Tony Khan and explained how difficult it must be for him to act like a boss.

"But he’s me. He’s just some big wrestling fan! He loves wrestling! So like, it’s hard for him to boss around these guys that are older than him and way more respected in the wrestling world."

It remains to be seen if Punk will decide to return to pro wrestling at all in the future or if AEW will continue to grow going forward. Only time will tell, but at least for CM Punk, his last match in the promotion was in front of 80,000 fans and the conclusion to one of his oldest rivalries.

