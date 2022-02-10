"Too much time elapsed" - Former WWE writer explains why CM Punk is not getting good ratings for AEW (Exclusive)

CM Punk vs MJF on AEW Dynamite had lofty expectations heading into the match. While the match was great, Dynamite drew its worst viewership on TBS. Former WWE writer and WCW World Champion Vince Russo has offered some insight into why the ratings faltered.

Since moving to TBS, Dynamite has floated around the million viewer mark with a respectable rating in the 18-49 demo. However, the show drew just 954,000 viewers with a rating of 0.35. This number was below the average seen on TBS even though Dynamite ranked 3rd in the cable charts.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that CM Punk's absence was too long for fans to return.

"I hate going back to the Attitude Era. But when we brought people back. They didn't leave,'' said Russo. ''They hadn't left five years ago or 10 years ago. They recently left, so the audience watching the current product remembered so and so from a year ago, what they're doing, bro is they're bringing people back after a long period of time. (...) Last night when CM Punk and MJF are not drawing a million viewers, that's what they're telling you bro.''

Russo then went on to explain that the audience who watched CM Punk would've left in his absence.

''In the seven years that CM Punk was gone, seven years the audience that was into CM Punk are gone too. So now what? Seven years later you expect to bring this guy back and all of a sudden you get, no bro, that's too much time elapsed bro, and that's the problem Chris. They're not, rather than learn from these things, it's the excuse." (08:50-09:50)

CM Punk lost his first match in AEW

CM Punk and MJF had numerous battles on the mic leading up to their match at the United Center in Chicago. MJF sent the likes of Shawn Spears and Wardlow to take the Second City Saint down but CM Punk survived everything.

However, the former MLW star managed to inflict the first loss in CM Punk's AEW career albeit using slightly nefarious tactics. He struck the Voice of the Voiceless with his Dynamite Diamond Ring which was slid to him by Wardlow.

It was by far the biggest win in MJF's career and it would not be a surprise to see him go for the AEW World Title soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think their should be a rematch between MJF and CM Punk? Sound off below!

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see a rematch between MJF and CM Punk? Yes No 0 votes so far