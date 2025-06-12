Former WWE writer reacts to top AEW star's huge allegations against Triple H (Exclusive)

Top AEW star MVP recently hit back at WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H during an interview. MVP expressed his displeasure with The Game's booking decisions and claimed that he had ''zero respect'' for the latter due to their previous interactions.

The 51-year-old is unhappy with the way Triple H has handled the booking of talents of color. He cited the example of two-time WWE Champion and current AEW World Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley to make his case. While he clarified that he didn't consider The King of Kings a racist, his comments have caused a huge stir in the professional wrestling industry.

In the most recent episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo reacted to the same. He agreed that he never saw anything related to race with Triple H, but also claimed that no former wrestler should be in charge of creative.

"I can't ever say I saw anything in race with Triple H. I mean, I never ever did, and I don't think that's the case, and even MVP is saying he doesn't think that's the case. I just think any booker that [sic] is a former wrestler is going to fall into the same trap. I really believe that,'' Russo said. [From 5:16 onwards]

MVP worked under Triple H for two years after The Game took control of WWE creative in 2022, but he didn't get many opportunities. He wanted to reunite The Hurt Business on the main roster, but the Hall of Famer was against the idea. MVP managed to achieve that after joining AEW in September 2024, rebranding the group as The Hurt Syndicate.

