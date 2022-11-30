MJF has become one of the most notable names of the wrestling industry. He is the youngest AEW World Champion and his brash approach and mic skills garnered attention from the wrestling fraternity. Ex-WWE writer and producer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently recalled how enamored he was when he met the 26-year old star.

The Salt of the Earth signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He was associated with other promotions on the independent circuit and also had a tryout for WWE a few years ago. At Full Gear, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win his first reign as AEW World Champion.

While speaking with Chris Van Vilet on his Insight podcast, Freddie talked about how he was taken up by the young star's straight-forward approach. Here's how he reacted to his script and ideations for building up his own wrestling promotion:

"Mine’s too weird for someone like him. Mine is much different. He would look out of place. It wouldn’t be the right thing for him. Although, he’s read the script, I’ve pitched the entire thing to him, he’s given me notes because I value that young generation’s opinion. … He’s straight forward, he’s like, ‘Only old guys are gonna connect to that. I think you focus more on this.’ I’m looking at it like, ‘Goddamn. He’s dead on. Dead on.’ I’ve applied those notes." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Freddie Prinze Jr. also believes that CM Punk's absence disrupted an iconic MJF storyline

While MJF and CM Punk have faced each other before, the intensity of the clashing of the two personas enhanced their storyline. The verbal back-and-forth leading up to their match was all the more intriguing given their diversified wrestling style and mic skills.

In the same edition of the Chris Van Vilet's Insight podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. cited how the storyline between the two men was one of the best in the past couple of decades:

"I think in his heart he needed to or he wouldn't have come back. There were stories he wanted to tell. The MJF story that he told was the best wrestling story I've seen in 20 years, so he still had a contribution he could make." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

B #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo For some reason I still have hope CM Punk can come back and be a mega heel



I liked Adam Blampieds idea of Punk forming an alliance with MJF and Punk basically trying to help MJF walk out of AEW as champ the same way he did in WWE For some reason I still have hope CM Punk can come back and be a mega heelI liked Adam Blampieds idea of Punk forming an alliance with MJF and Punk basically trying to help MJF walk out of AEW as champ the same way he did in WWE https://t.co/hMvfhjI5mL

The self-proclaimed Devil is set to address fans for the first time since his title win this week. Additionally, his first contender for the title was already marked when Ricky Starks won the title shot tournament.

