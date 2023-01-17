Former WWE writer says Jon Moxley and AEW will have "a talk sooner or later"

Jon Moxley and AEW will have to have a chat sooner or later about his frequent expletives on live TV, according to Jim Cornette.

Moxley has cemented himself as a cornerstone of AEW since joining the promotion in 2019. As a former WWE Champion, he has joined the ranks of Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho as tenured names who can guide those newer to the business. However, Moxley's post-WWE character has an unfiltered edge to him, even dropping some f-bombs on national TV.

Jim Cornette spoke about the habit during The Jim Cornette Experience, explaining that at some stage there will need to be conversations if he continues to do so. Unlike Moxley, the veteran named Steve Austin as an example and explained that he was able to get away with it for his greater star power.

"Yeah he's [Jon Moxley] a heel alright. Especially to the f*cking, network who's trying to f*cking hit the button and censor him properly or whatever. And then they were having, a real good match. Then comes the double bird, and I'm not even talking about to the fan, yes Steve Austin got it. But just this guy is constant with it and he, he doesn't have Austin's appeal and he doesn't have 10 million people watching him on his network. That's how Austin was able to get away with it. When you've got this guy that's constantly saying f*ck on your air for no good reason and flipping the bird. They're gonna have a talk sooner or later," Cornette said. [From 1:42:52 to 1:43:32]

Jon Moxley faced off with Hangman Page during this week's Dynamite. The feud had been building since Page returned from a concussion sustained initially during their initial match. The former Bullet Club member won the bout via pinfall.

Jon Moxley had been expected to appear at a non-AEW major event recently

As well as his time with Tony Khan's promotion, Moxley has worked several independent dates. He even held the GCW World title up until last year.

Considering his tendency to make surprise appearances - even though his GCW title win was unannounced - Moxley was expected to appear at PWG's Battle of Los Angeles.

Those at the event knew someone from the AEW roster would be present. But instead of Moxley, Chris Jericho and his Appreciation Society appeared for a match.

