AEW star Jon Moxley and 4-time WWE Champion were reportedly expected to be major "surprises" for popular event

Inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently made a surprise appearance for PWG at the Battle of Los Angeles 2023. However, Jon Moxley and four-time WWE Champion Bryan Danielson were also among those expected to appear, as per the latest reports.

Jericho appeared alongside his Appreciation Society, where PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia is a member, against the team of Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, Kevin Blackwood, Michael Oku, and SB KENTo. They won the bout after almost twenty minutes.

Dave Meltzer wrote about the surprise appearance in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He said that those at PWG expected AEW talent but had speculated it would be Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, or The Young Bucks.

Among others who were also expected to be present were Malakai Black and Brody King. They are the current PWG Tag Team Champions but haven't appeared in recent events. The Young Bucks were expected to be there since they lived in the area and were instrumental in the formative years of the promotion.

As per Meltzer, the least expected of all the surprises was Chris Jericho, as he was reported on no one's list.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Chris Jericho speaking after his PWG debut at BoLA 2023 Chris Jericho speaking after his PWG debut at BoLA 2023 https://t.co/XNuBNzWIBc

The PWG World Championship has been held by a plethora of notable AEW names, including the likes of Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Adam Cole.

Jon Moxley suffered his first TV loss in 17 months during this week's AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champions Jon Moxley and Hangman Page were in action on Wednesday night. They have been feuding since Hangman returned from a concussion he sustained during their original title bout in October 2022.

Mox won the first match via referee stoppage when Adam Page was unable to continue. However, Page's return bout match saw enthralling back-and-forth action, which ultimately resulted in a win for The Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

The match was Moxley's first loss in over 17 months in the company on their weekly programming.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Hangman Page hit Jon Moxley with a MONSTER Lariat at tonight’s AEW Dynamite (01.11.2023) Hangman Page hit Jon Moxley with a MONSTER Lariat at tonight’s AEW Dynamite (01.11.2023)https://t.co/xcv92QvGg7

Vengeance was Hangman's during the show opener as he landed the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall win. Following the bout, it looked as though Moxley was being attended to by medical staff, potentially indicating a storyline injury.

