"Don't know if those things should have been said publicly"- Former WWE writer on Tony Khan's controversy with ex-AEW star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo weighed in on AEW boss Tony Khan's recent controversy with former star Big Swole.

A few weeks back, Big Swole made some critical comments about the structure and production of AEW. Tony Khan responded to those comments in a manner that seemed unprofessional to many fans.

While talking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo gave his thoughts on the situation. The wrestling veteran stated that Big Swole was completely respectful in what she said, but perhaps the talks could have been done out of the public eye.

"I don't have a problem with any of those. I would be a little concerned because like I said to you bro, I don't want any politics. I don't want any trouble. I would be a little, I would think twice about Big Swole... I applaud her for speaking out and I think she did it in an extremely professional way... I think she said it in a perfect way. I just don't know if those things should have been said publicly... So obviously she's outspoken but very smart. And like I said was very, very respectful. But I'm so touchy to not want any problems." (6:15-7:15)

Tony Khan reportedly had a falling out with Cody Rhodes, who left AEW

Cody Rhodes leaving AEW dominated headlines to the extent that Stone Cold Steve Austin's potential return to wrestling got overshadowed as the biggest news of the day. Since then, numerous reports have come out explaining the reasons for the American Nightmare's exit.

Some of those sources have reported that Tony Khan was unwilling to shell out the money that Cody was after. There have also been reports that Rhodes was no longer pleased with not being a part of the creative process since Tony Khan took over completely.

