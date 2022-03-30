"Are you that clueless?" - WWE veteran not a fan of how AEW has booked Sting recently (Exclusive)

Sting has rolled back the years since signing with AEW in late 2020 and has often been a part of key storylines, occasionally getting inside the ring to compete in multi-man matches.

Sting and his protege, Darby Allin, teamed up with The Hardy Boyz last week to take on AFO members Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade. The babyfaces eventually picked up the win following a simultaneous Scorpion Death Drop and a Twist of Fate from Sting and Matt Hardy, respectively.

Sting has hit some big moves during his matches in All Elite Wrestling, including dives. Former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his take on the situation and was not happy with how Tony Khan's promotion is using The Icon. Russo felt that the 63-year old should not be put in multi-man matches:

"Look at the way they are using Sting. You got Sting in these crazy [eight-man matches]...a 63-year old man, in the middle of these eight-man car wrecks, what is wrong with you? What is wrong? Are you that clueless? That's wrestling today. They do not know that you don't put a 63-year old man that type of a match? You don't know that?" [5:18 - 5:51]

Sting's run in AEW so far

Sting made his All Elite Wrestling debut at Winter Is Coming in 2020, appearing to assist Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, and Arn Anderson from a beatdown at the hands of Team Taz.

Since then, Sting and Darby Allin have aligned on AEW television, with The Icon wrestling his first AEW match in a cinematic street fight at Revolution 2021. At the pay-per-view, he teamed up with Allin to take on Ricky Starks and Brian Cage of Team Taz.

Since his debut match, Sting has teamed up with the 29-year-old on a number of occasions, with the pair taking on the likes of the Men of The Year, the former 2point0, and more.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry