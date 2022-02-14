Former WWE writer wishes he could have worked with AEW star MJF (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is admittedly not an AEW fan anymore. That said, he is a big fan of several members of the roster, namely Hangman Page and MJF.

AEW megastar Maxwell Jacob Friedman was Russo's pick for 'Heel of the Year' in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

According to the former WWE head writer, what separates him from the pack is his ability to be a heel round the clock. Also, Russo admits that he would have loved the chance to work with him during his heyday.

"Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely. There are so many people...that's what I miss bro. I don't miss the business. I don't miss the industry. I don't miss the politics. I don't miss the road. I don't miss any of that. I miss the collaborations. And I look at so many people and go - 'God, I wish I could have worked with him'. He's definitely one of them. Yeah,. said Vince Russo. [7:17-7:44]

Check out the rest of Russo's choices from the WWE, All Elite Wrestling, and IMPACT Wrestling roster by clicking on the video below.

Also, much like the former WCW Champion, you too can vote for all your picks by clicking here.

Vince Russo is a bigger fan of WWE's current product as compared to what AEW has been putting out

Elsewhere in the interview, Russo admitted that he was a bigger fan of WWE than the competition because that's the kind of wrestling he prefers.

That said, anyone who watches Russo on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW knows that he's not the biggest fan of the current product either.

You can also hear Vince Russo's thoughts on wrestling and much more on The Brand, a platform with major stars like Al Snow, Bin Hamin, Stevie Richards, and so many others.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the video if you intend to use it on your website.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Debottam Saha