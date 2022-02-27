"It was almost a relief" - Four-time WWE Champion opens up about his initial reaction to Cody Rhodes' AEW departure

Cody and Brandi Rhodes' surprising exit from AEW has been a hard pill to swallow for wrestling enthusiasts and veterans alike.

The American Nightmare was one of the stalwarts for All Elite Wrestling before he decided to part ways with the company. It's been close to two weeks since Cody's departure, and several AEW stars, mainly his close associates, have come forward to reveal their initial reaction to the news.

The latest to do so is none other than Bryan Danielson, who's been friends with Cody Rhodes since they were in WWE.

Speaking with Metro, Danielson said he wasn't aware of the couple leaving the promotion until his wife Brie Bella texted him while he was heading to the airport:

“You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’”

Upon not receiving the exact details from his wife, Danielson said he became pessimistic about Cody and Brandi Rhodes' situation. However, once the former WWE Superstar learned the actual story, he felt almost relieved:

“And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW.’ And it was almost a relief,” stated Danielson.

Although Cody Rhodes and Bryan Danielson have fought each other multiple times in WWE, it's a crying shame that they didn't get to share the ring under an AEW umbrella.

Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2022

While Danielson and Rhodes are unlikely to collide anytime soon, the former has a formidable opponent in Moxley lined up for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

On this week's Dynamite, The American Dragon agreed to face The Death Rider on March 6th in hopes of allying with the latter thereafter.

What do you make of Bryan Danielson's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

