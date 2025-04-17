  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Fraud," "Terrible decision by her" - Fans left shocked over reports of former AEW champion potentially heading to WWE

"Fraud," "Terrible decision by her" - Fans left shocked over reports of former AEW champion potentially heading to WWE

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 17, 2025 19:58 GMT
WWE fans
This AEW star is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

Recent reports have surfaced over a former AEW champion potentially signing with WWE. This has left fans stunned.

Ad

Mariah May signed with AEW in 2023 and was quickly catapulted to the top of the women's division. She feuded with Toni Storm and even won the Women's World Championship at All In 2024. She held the title for 174 days before she lost to Storm at Grand Slam Australia. May then got her rematch against Storm at Revolution 2025 but lost again. Since this defeat, the former Women's World Champion has not been seen on TV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mariah May made it clear to All Elite Wrestling at the time of her match at Revolution that she was not going to sign a new deal. Hence, the match was booked according to her decision. It is also reported that Mariah is interested in signing with WWE.

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Since these reports became public, fans have taken to social media to give their take on the situation. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)
Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Tony Khan commented on Mariah May amid the rumors of her AEW departure

Mariah May's storyline with Toni Storm was one of the best in the history of the company. The two women told a beautiful story of love and betrayal, which ultimately culminated in a Hollywood ending at Revolution. Given that May was booked prominently since she arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion, people are surprised to hear about her potential departure from the company.

Ad

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Tony Khan commented on Mariah May's storyline with Toni Storm. However, he didn't provide any clear indication of future plans for the former Women's World Champion.

"It’s a story I felt strongly about with Mariah May coming into AEW….It evolved into a great rivalry leading into that Hollywood Ending at Revolution. It was fantastic working with both women. With 'Timeless' Toni Storm having vanquished Mariah May, we’ll see what’s next for her and "Timeless Toni Storm," said Khan.
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mariah May.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Brandon Nell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications