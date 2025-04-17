"Fraud," "Terrible decision by her" - Fans left shocked over reports of former AEW champion potentially heading to WWE

Recent reports have surfaced over a former AEW champion potentially signing with WWE. This has left fans stunned.

Mariah May signed with AEW in 2023 and was quickly catapulted to the top of the women's division. She feuded with Toni Storm and even won the Women's World Championship at All In 2024. She held the title for 174 days before she lost to Storm at Grand Slam Australia. May then got her rematch against Storm at Revolution 2025 but lost again. Since this defeat, the former Women's World Champion has not been seen on TV.

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mariah May made it clear to All Elite Wrestling at the time of her match at Revolution that she was not going to sign a new deal. Hence, the match was booked according to her decision. It is also reported that Mariah is interested in signing with WWE.

Since these reports became public, fans have taken to social media to give their take on the situation. Check out some of their reactions below:

Tony Khan commented on Mariah May amid the rumors of her AEW departure

Mariah May's storyline with Toni Storm was one of the best in the history of the company. The two women told a beautiful story of love and betrayal, which ultimately culminated in a Hollywood ending at Revolution. Given that May was booked prominently since she arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion, people are surprised to hear about her potential departure from the company.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Tony Khan commented on Mariah May's storyline with Toni Storm. However, he didn't provide any clear indication of future plans for the former Women's World Champion.

"It’s a story I felt strongly about with Mariah May coming into AEW….It evolved into a great rivalry leading into that Hollywood Ending at Revolution. It was fantastic working with both women. With 'Timeless' Toni Storm having vanquished Mariah May, we’ll see what’s next for her and "Timeless Toni Storm," said Khan.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mariah May.

