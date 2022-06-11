FTR and AEW star faces off against Will Ospreay and his United Empire faction on Rampage

FTR and Trent Beretta teamed up this week to take the fight to Will Ospreay and United Empire on AEW Rampage.

This week's edition of Dynamite saw the Forbidden Door open as Ospreay walked into the promotion, immediately setting his sights on Trent Beretta, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood. The ensuing beatdown by the NJPW team resulted in a trios match being scheduled for Rampage.

The match started off with an impressive back and forth between Trent and Ospreay. This was followed by FTR demonstrating their usual perfection in technical pro-wrestling. While the former IWGP World Champion was a fan favorite going into the match, the United Empire impressed everyone with their picture-perfect maneuvers.

Despite their best efforts to wear Beretta down, the Best Friends member hit the Strong Zero on Fletcher and picked up the win via pinfall.

With the proverbial Forbidden Door being well and truly open, the possibilities are endless in AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the clash between the best of NJPW and the strongest of All Elite Wrestling unfolds later this month.

It also remains to be seen what is next for Ospreay and his faction in the promotion.

