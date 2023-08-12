FTR believe a current AEW faction could be "one of the biggest attractions in wrestling"

Former WWE Superstars FTR are among the most acclaimed teams in wrestling history. The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are getting set to defend their AEW Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at All In on August 27. However, Matt and Nick Jackson aren't the only team FTR have their eyes on.

Before the big event at Wembley Stadium in London, the two are teaming up with CM Punk to take on The House of Black's Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews for the AEW World Trios Championship on tomorrow's episode of Collision.

Dax and Cash recently sat down for an interview with DAZN Wrestling, where they discussed their partnership with Punk, their upcoming trilogy match with The Young Bucks, and the intimidating aura of The House of Black.

Speaking on the potential of Malakai Black's stable, Cash stated that the group had barely scratched the surface of what they are capable of:

"I think the three of those guys together (House of Black) and separately too but, that group has so much untapped potential still. They’ve barely even scratched the surface. All three of the guys could be successful singles wrestlers or they could do any pairing of tag teams. Trios, already the champions obviously so I mean, Malakai (Black) can be world champion any time. Buddy (Matthews) and Brody (King) can come after us any time."

Wheeler further expressed his opinion that The House of Black could be one of wrestling's biggest attractions:

"Whatever you wanna do, those guys all — and the three of them together especially and with Julia (Hart), that whole package, it has such a cool look and such an aura about it that they could be one of the biggest attractions in wrestling." [h/t POST Wrestling]

This will not be the first time FTR has clashed with members of The House of Black

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have plenty of history to draw on when coming up with a plan to defeat The House of Black for their AEW World Trios Championship.

The two have faced off with Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews before. Back when they were known as The Mechanics, FTR clashed with Matthews (then known as Buddy Murphy) and Wesley Blake at several NXT live events in 2014. They also wrestled Malakai (fka Aleister Black) and Ricochet several times on WWE RAW in 2019.

Cash Wheeler knows exactly what he and his partners are up against this Saturday night. In the same interview, he expressed how good they were and how much better they've gotten since:

"I know how good they are, I’ve seen them in action. Like Dax (Harwood) was saying, we’ve wrestled Buddy at some point years and years and years ago. We knew he was good then, he’s only gotten better since. So, I think House of Black can be one of the biggest attractions in wrestling but, Saturday in Greensboro, they’re not gonna beat CMFTR." [h/t POST Wrestling]

Do you think CMFTR will be able to defeat The House of Black and claim the AEW World Trios Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

