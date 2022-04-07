"Literally living a dream" - FTR breaks silence after momentous win on AEW Dynamite

FTR have overcome their biggest rivals so far, as the two finally defeated the Young Bucks in a tag match on AEW Dynamite. The two teams last met each other in the ring during Full-Gear 2020, where the Bucks walked away victorious.

Last night, FTR put their AAA Tag Team Championship and their newly acquired ROH Tag Team Championship on the line to settle the score. The champions have not only successfully defended their titles, but they have proven themselves to be one of the best in AEW.

The duo recently broke their silence on Twitter, with Cash Wheeler notably posting a heartfelt message on the social media platform.

CASH @CashWheelerFTR Man. What a crazy seven days. I can’t thank everyone enough for the past week. The opponents. The matches. The fans. Literally living a dream. Man. What a crazy seven days. I can’t thank everyone enough for the past week. The opponents. The matches. The fans. Literally living a dream.

Dax Harwood opted to post a throwback to Tweets both teams posted in 2018, predicting that they would one day wrestle each other.

FTR's Dax Harwood recently snapped back at Mark Madden for criticizing AEW

The team's recent match at ROH Supercard of Honor against The Briscoes was incredibly well received by fans. However, former WCW announcer Mark Madden stated that having the best match is inconsequential.

Madden's comments struck a nerve with Harwood, who took to Twitter to denounce them.

"Mark, I'm going to mute you after this, because I do have a small amount of respect for you, but to bury a 3 y/o old company, unsolicited, who is trying to just make professional wrestling better for fans & wrestlers shows you are the true mark. I just made my daughter breakfast," - Dax Tweeted.

FTR seems to be focused on their goals and families but never miss an opportunity to defend AEW. What could be next for the team? Will they move over to ROH? Or could they make good on their aim of being the first two-time AEW Tag Team Champion?

FTR's win over the Young Bucks will likely shoot the duo towards an AEW Tag Team Championship shot soon. Either way, fans will have to stay tuned to see where the team ends up next.

