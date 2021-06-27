FTR brutally assaults legend on AEW Dynamite

Tonight during an episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR launched a scathing attack on wrestling legend Konnan.

Earlier, Konnan made a rare appearance on the show and confronted FTR mentor Tully Blanchard. Konnan, in his iconic rap style, mocked Blanchard in the ring. He claimed to have become like a father figure to Santana and Ortiz, while Blanchard could only be a mentor.

Upon feeling disrespectful, Tully Blanchard warned Konnan about what he was about to face. The Lucha Libre legend immediately called out Santana and Ortiz, who supposedly came down to the ring covering their faces with masks.

However, the men wearing hoodies turned out to be Cash Wheeler and Dash Harwood.

Tully Blanchard then brought Konnan's attention towards the big screen where Proud and Powerful were already down with an assault. FTR would then launch an attack on Konnan and lay him down with the Spiked Piledriver.

Tonight's action only intensified the feud between the FTR and Proud & Powerful. It remains to be seen how Santana and Ortiz will retaliate.

The Inner Circle engaged in a brawl with the Pinnacle on AEW Dynamite

During a backstage interview, AEW star MJF asked the Inner Circle why they were upset when he attacked Dean Malenko last week. The Salt of the Earth stated that he did a favor by sending him to early retirement.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager then started a backstage brawl with MJF, Shawn Spears and Wardlow.

The brawl between the Inner Circle and Pinnacle spills out into the ring, and @sammyguevara shows up to even the odds.... Tune into @tntdrama now to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/cJsHeFlu5t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

Both teams took the fight out to the ring, but then the numbers game proved too much for the Inner Circle as they were on the receiving end of the brutality.

Then all of a sudden, AEW's Sammy Guevara came down to the ring and helped the babyface team stand tall.

The Spanish god had another death staredown with MJF to end the brawl. Sammy Guevara then grabbed the mic and promised to defeat MJF on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Tonight's action added an extra layer of hype to their feud. Fans will be in for a treat to watch these men collide for the very first time next week.

Do you think FTR crossed the line by attacking Konnan tonight? Who do you want to see victorious in the match between MJF vs. Sammy Guevara next week on AEW Dynamite?

