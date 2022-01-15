"Why don't you come to us? - FTR challenge top tag team to come to AEW

AEW tag team FTR have taken to social media to once again call out their newest rivals and current GCW tag team champions The Briscoe Brothers.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions have made a lot of enemies since arriving in AEW back in 2020, including The Young Bucks, The Inner Circle and The Lucha Brothers.

The interpromotional rivalry that started back in December 2021 has since become extremely volatile on social media. Both teams have traded explicit verbal barbs against one another and each team is trying to goat the other into accepting a match. This time, FTR have taken their turn to provoke The Briscoes.

Cash Wheeler posted a video to his Twitter page where he and partner Dax Harwood threatened to show up to The Briscoes' chicken farm if they were ready for the match.

"You have done nothing but run your mouths and eat snacks and lunchables. So how about we come to Delaware, we come to wherever your chicken coup is and you chop down the cornfield for us so we’ve got a landing strip and we’ll land. We will get our own place and we fly to you, and we will land there and we will build a ‘field of dreams’ wrestling ring with all these chairs and we’ll take your chickens and put them in all these chairs and we’ll fill it up and then, we’ll beat the s*** out of you in front of your own chickens," said Cash Wheeler.

Dax Harwood chimed in with his alternative solution if The Briscoes don't want their chickens seeing murder before their very feathers.

"Find us, we are easy to find. We’ve shown up to your home, why don’t you come to us now? Why don’t you come to us?" said Dax Harwood.

It looks as if this rivalry will boil over at any given moment. The only way to find out if the match against The Briscoes will happen in AEW is by continuing to watch AEW every week.

FTR have another challenger in their immediate future.

On this past week's episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR and their manager Tully Blanchard made their presence known once again. This time, it was at the expense of Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson and Arn Anderson.

The team offered a challenge to Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson for the January 19th edition of Dynamite with the Four Horseman alumni Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard will be in their respective corners.

This is all before the generational dream match between AEW team and the Rock N Roll Express takes place on January 22nd for independent promotion Big TIme Wrestling.

