FTR make history in AEW

FTR made history last week at the 2025 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are now the "winningest" tag team in All Elite Wrestling.

Cash and Dax defeated Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness in a tag team match at the Desert Diamond Arena last Sunday. They now have the most wins in All Elite Wrestling and are recognized as the "winningest team" by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The company has announced on Instagram that the duo will appear on the upcoming edition of Collision to address fans following this great achievement.

"TOMORROW Saturday Night #AEWCollision; after being victorious at #AEWDoN, FTR (@DaxHarwood + @CashWheelerFTR) became the winningest tag team in AEW history + we'll hear from them when Collision airs nationwide immediately after Game 6 [sic] of the NBA playoffs on @TNTDrama + @SportsonMax!" the post read.

Fans are inquisitive to hear what the former AEW World Tag Team Champions will say on Collision. There is a chance this may lead to their next storyline ahead of All In: Texas in July.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR complete 5 years in AEW

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been working together as a tag team since 2014. The duo has won multiple tag team gold in promotions such as WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, ROH, and AEW. They recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of their AEW debut.

The duo joined AEW in May 2020 after getting released from WWE in April of that same year. Cash and Dax made their AEW debut on the May 27, 2020, edition of Dynamite, saving The Young Bucks from an attack by The Butcher and The Blade. They have since won the AEW World Tag Team Championship twice.

Fans are loving the current heel work of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. It will be interesting to see what's next for the duo in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

