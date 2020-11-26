FTR make their return to AEW Dynamite tonight

After losing the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear, FTR will make their return to AEW Dynamite tonight. Dax and Cash have not been seen since their instant classic against The Young Bucks. This week's Dynamite will be noteworthy to see how they respond to their devastating loss.

On Twitter, Dax Harwood of FTR wrote:

"Tonight on #AEWDynamite, we make our return following, what is considered, one of the greatest tag team matches in US history. We’ve done some soul searching. At first, this was business. Now, our business IS personal. Top to bottom, everyone should Fear The Revelation."

Tonight on #AEWDynamite, we make our return following, what is considered, one of the greatest tag team matches in US history. We’ve done some soul searching. At first, this was business. Now, our business IS personal. Top to bottom, everyone should Fear The Revelation.#FTR pic.twitter.com/xUTp3XNXQh — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 25, 2020

FTR's loss to The Young Bucks at Full Gear was rated five-and-a-quarter stars by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and talked about as one of the greatest tag team matches ever. It should be very interesting to see what is next for the team formally known as The Revival.

FTR were critical of the build up to their Full Gear Match

Full Gear was devastating for us.



Tonight on #AEWDynamite we address it for the first time. pic.twitter.com/1CFvK0FBlM — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) November 26, 2020

It has previously been reported that FTR were critical of the build up to their AEW Full Gear match against The Young Bucks. They discussed this during an interview with Louis Danger of WrestleTalk. This week, Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT discussed this with The Young Bucks.

In reference to FTR's criticism, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks said:

Advertisement

"There was always going to be pressure on us to deliver in a match like that. There’s not many more dream tag matches in wrestling anymore, so we knew when we did this one, it has to be good. We actually tried to push the match back a little further. We were thinking our February PPV, but, for whatever reason it didn’t work out and we had to get it going. We did have to rush a lot of the storytelling to get to Full Gear, but when it’s all said and done, we look back at it now, I love that we did it then. The moment felt real and special and I’m just so happy it’s over with [laughs]."

Fans of AEW have to be anticipating when and where we will finally see the rematch between FTR and The Young Bucks. After their Match of the Year candidate, everyone should be looking forward to their next encounter.