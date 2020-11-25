Following their epic clash with FTR at AEW Full Gear, the Young Bucks have opened up about one of the key moments of their match. Speaking with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, the AEW Tag Team Champions revealed that their opponents came up with the finish to their Match of the Year candidate.

In the acclaimed finish to the AEW Tag Team titles match, Cash Wheeler of FTR went for a 450 splash, going against their ideology of "All Fists, No Flips." This led to Wheeler missing and Matt Jackson following up with a super kick for the win. Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks told Alex McCarthy:

"As soon as they told us, we were like 'yes! that's the finish.'"

This ending has been heavily praised for its creativity and being something that fans did not expect. It was a very fitting close to what was one of the best tag team matches of the entire year between FTR and The Young Bucks.

Young Bucks recall meeting Tony Khan for the first time

The Young Bucks also spoke with Alex McCarthy about meeting AEW President Tony Khan for the first time in London at York Hall during a Ring of Honor show.

"What’s funny is he tried contacting us both at first and I no sold it because I had heard this story before. I was like ‘ah, I don’t believe it’ [laughs]. Luckily, thank god, Matt picked up the phone and talked to him. After one conversation, Matt and I, we were still skeptical a little bit, but the way he had talked to Matt, Matt was like ‘I think he knows what he’s talking about’ and it opened out eyes. The relationship got further and I remember meeting him for the first time in London at York Hall for a Ring of Honor show. He was in the balcony and little did Ring of Honor know that we were going to meet him [laughs]."

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks added:

"Even then, though, I was so protective of our brand because we had done so much at that point and we’d just done the All In show. So it was still scary to just hand over the keys to someone else and that was probably the biggest reason we didn’t go to WWE at the time because it was like ‘what are they going to do with this?’ We were almost over-protective of what we created. So yeah, meeting this new guy, Tony, was like this guy seems great, but again, we’re just meeting him for the first time and he’s saying all the right things, but there’s still a trepidation."

Hearing the doubts and questions that The Young Bucks had prior to sitting down with Khan, it is fascinating to see how the relationship has developed to now. AEW has been a success through its first two years and looks to keep it up heading into 2021.