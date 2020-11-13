The Young Bucks-FTR AEW Full Gear match awarded 5+ stars rating

After receiving universal praise for their epic 29-minute classic, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has awarded 5.25 star rating to the Young Bucks vs FTR match at AEW Full Gear 2020 for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The two teams feuded through social media for over four years and in the end, The Young Bucks came out victorious, winning the titles for the first time.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer wrote in reference to the AEW Full Gear 2020 match:

"The Young Bucks won the titles in a match where you could see that both teams wanted to make a statement with and have an all-time classic. It was a clear-cut match of the night on a show filled with great action. Many remarked it was one of the best tag team matches ever held in the U.S., and some even ranked it above the Bucks vs. Page & Omega earlier this year (which I would still say is the best U.S. tag match I’ve ever seen)."

This Full Gear encounter became a beautiful love letter to the history of tag team wrestling, while also being a battle of ideologies between old school vs new school. Fans will be looking forward to a rematch and see if The Young Bucks and FTR can outdo themselves next time out.

Star ratings for AEW Full Gear 2020

Dave Meltzer also rated the rest of the matches at AEW Full Gear 2020 with three other matches receiving four stars or more besides the Young Bucks vs FTR. The following are the star ratings for the event:

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page - 4.5 stars

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver - 3.5 stars

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin - 4.25 stars

Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose - 3.25 stars

FTR vs. Young Bucks - 5.25 stars

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara - Not rated

Chris Jericho vs. MJF - 3.5 stars

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston - 4.25 stars

AEW Full Gear was one of the most well-received pay-per-views from any promotion all year with many fans and critics calling it the best major show of 2020. With a Match of the Year candidate along with other great contests throughout the night, this event has to be considered a must-watch for wrestling fans everywhere.