AEW Full Gear 2020: Star ratings for every match

With their most stacked pay-per-view lineup to date, AEW Full Gear 2020 had high expectations to lived up to. The second annual edition took place at Daily's Place in front of its largest crowd since the pandemic began. On Saturday night, All Elite Wrestling delivered on its lofty standards for major shows and then some.

The card featuring five title matches, endings for bitter feuds, and dream matches gave the fans a memorable night. The AEW World Championship "I Quit" Match where Jon Moxley defended his title against his former friend, Eddie Kingston, headlined Full Gear 2020. In the long-anticipated first-time matchup, FTR defended the AEW World tag team titles against Young Bucks.

Kenny Omega met his former tag team partner, "Hangman" Adam Page, in the World title Eliminator Finals. Additionally, Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and MJF vs. Chris Jericho made Full Gear a must-see event.

AEW Full Gear 2020 Buy-In: Serena Deebs vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA Women's World Championship

Allysin Kay (@Sienna) introduces @SerenaDeeb to a big boot!

In a last-minute addition to the Full Gear card, Serena Deeb defended her newly-won NWA Women's World Championship against Allysin Kay. This contest came after Kay officially announced her release from NWA, so this served as a showcase for her. The former NWA Women's World Champion showed all the experience she has gained in a competitive match.

The champion, Deeb, is well versed and tenured herself. She showed great prowess and technical ability in this Full Gear bout. The two ladies had decent chemistry and created a solid and well-worked battle for the gold. In the end, Serena Deeb applied her Serenity Lock for the submission victory.

Post-match, former NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa made her presence known and showed Deeb that she was still after the gold. AEW has shown a better effort in building interest in the NWA women's division than they have on their own with this Full Gear Buy-In contest and post-match.

Star Rating: ***