Hurricane Helms and Matt Hardy react to the Elite Deletion

The feud in AEW between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara had taken so many turns over the last couple of months, with their previous encounter leaving Matt Hardy almost seriously injured at the previous PPV.

It was inevitable that Hardy's signature creation, The Deletion match, would rear its head in AEW, and for now, Hardy has finally deleted Sammy Guevara.

But the match had its share of twists and turns. Moreover, it even had some special appearances from a pair of former WWE Superstars.

CHECK OUT THE FULL AEW FULL GEAR RESULTS HERE

Hurricane Helms and Gangrel show up in Matt Hardy's Elite Deletion match

As noted, the match had interferences from The Inner Circle's Santana and Ortiz on behalf of Sammy Guevara, but Private Party was there to counter them. But perhaps, in a bizarre twist, Gangrel and Hurricane Helms showed up, continuing a storyline from another company.

Advertisement

Hurricane Helms and Matt Hardy reflected after the match on Twitter, with Hardy asking if Helms was now happy that he was now "free?"

Matt Hardy's Multiverse crashing into each other (Pic Source: AEW)

Of course, their interaction on Twitter was referencing Helms's appearance in a Deletion match a couple of years ago.