AEW Full Gear 2020: 5 Biggest news stories - Cinematic Match features fireworks, new champions crowned

From Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's hardcore main event to Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara's Elite Deletion Match, AEW Full Gear 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

Full Gear might just be one of the best AEW events of 2020, if not the best AEW pay-per-view this year. It was also a massive improvement compared to the All Out event that went down in September.

Although a long pay-per-view, Full Gear's card was engagingly structured, and it had something for every type of pro-wrestling fan out there. Let us know your thoughts on this AEW event in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Full Gear (November 7, 2020).

#5: The Young Bucks defeated FTR in a dream match to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions

The Young Bucks had the odds stacked against them heading into their AEW Full Gear match against FTR. Matt and Nick Jackson would have been barred from challenging for the AEW Tag Team Titles if they lost this high-stakes bout. This is the same stipulation that Cody Rhodes had enforced for the AEW World Championship last year.

Unlike Cody, The Young Bucks were able to win this stipulation by defeating FTR in another one of AEW's Match-of-the-year candidates. Tag Team wrestling has been exceptional in AEW, but The Young Bucks finally won the titles that have eluded them since 2019.

The storytelling in this bout was spot-on as well. Cash Wheeler of FTR made a last-minute mistake by unsuccessfully attempting an aerial maneuver. FTR rarely deviate from their game plan, but this particular mistake cost them the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Page earlier in the night to earn a future AEW World Title shot, which was a great match in its own right. Omega celebrated alongside Matt and Nick Jackson when they won the tag team titles, but a dejected Page was watching them from a distance at Full Gear. The Elite's subtle storyline advancements have been appreciable in recent memory.