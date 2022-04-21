Dax Harwood to wrestle tag-team partner Cash Wheeler next week on Dynamite, AEW stars react to announcement

Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler of FTR will slug it out in AEW for the first time as the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament qualifier continues next week on Dynamite.

A few weeks ago, FTR beat The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) to retain their ROH and AAA Tag Team Championships. Last week, they hinted at challenging the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus).

On Twitter, Harwood reacted to the upcoming match, saying it'd only be the first and last time. Wheeler also commented on the match by penning an expletive-laden tweet.

Before that, Wheeler never had a singles match during his tenure in the company. Harwood, meanwhile, has been involved in four singles matches. He faced Chris Jericho, Jungle Boy, Pac, and CM Punk, all in defeat on Dynamite.

AEW stars react to announcement regarding FTR's one-on-one match

Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler's facing each other sparked reactions from several AEW stars.

One of FTR's victims, Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club, said while he'll watch the match, he still doesn't like the duo.

Austin, Colten's brother, added that Harwood & Wheeler would put up the best match possible.

"Dax & Cash about to put on a CLINIC #AEWDynamite," Austin wrote.

Meanwhile, Shawn Spears was surprised that Harwood & Wheeler would fight. Spears and FTR were teammates in The Pinnacle but haven't been involved in the group for quite some time.

Danhausen joined other stars who gave their reactions to the upcoming bout. He expressed his disbelief that the prominent tag team would face each other.

The upcoming match between Harwood & Wheeler will be interesting, especially from the fans' standpoint. We'll have to wait and see which of those men wins the qualifying match.

