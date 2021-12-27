AEW News: FTR open up about wrestling Lucha Brothers in Mexico

FTR revealed that wrestling the Lucha Brothers in Mexico felt like a throwback to the territory days.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions essentially stole the AAA titles from the Lucha Brothers after showing up in masks and wacky attire, pretending to be luchadores. This insulted Mexican wrestling culture as well, intentionally setting them both up to be villains. The home crowd gave them a hostile reception, ensurin that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler faced some wild circumstances.

FTR recently appeared on the Elite POV podcast. Wheeler and Harwood shared their experience wrestling The Lucha Brothers in their home country of Mexico.

"It was an experience. It felt like territory days for us, because we got to go to [a] different [country]. We have these tag belts and we’re defending them on two different countries and we go over to Mexico and they literally wanted to kill us. They had to have every security guard they had on site as well as every policeman they had on site to escort us back to our locker room because the people hated us so much. I think that was the best part of wrestling internationally." Dax Harwood on wrestling in Mexico.

Regardless, Cash Wheeler seemed to love Mexico, and only had good words to share:

"I had a blast. Even though we got pegged with some trash here and there and almost got jumped a couple of times, I thought it was the coolest. Since we won the AAA tag team titles and did the La Superanas stuff, like from that point on it’s been some of the most fun of my career, honestly." - Cash Wheeler on his time in Mexico.

FTR were underutilized before picking up the AAA titles, and have now become more relevant again

Wrestling both Sting and CM Punk showed that FTR don't lack guts or bravery. While their pairing with MJF and the Pinnacle has been interesting, the duo have never run from a fight.

Also Read Article Continues below

There is a section of the fanbase clamoring for FTR to get another run with the AEW World Tag Team titles soon, as the Lucha Brothers are excellent in the ring but hardly defend their titles. The former WWE Superstars might not be good guys, but they were fighting champions and have arguably done enough to be the first ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

A WWE veteran had extremely high praise for AEW legend Billy Gunn. Catch it here. Don't miss out.

Edited by Anirudh B