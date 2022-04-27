"That's very important to us" - FTR outline intentions to go after non-AEW title

Current ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR have held gold in every company they have set foot in as a duo, and have now set their sights on another set of titles: New Japan Pro Wrestling's IWGP Tag Team Championships.

On the April 20th edition of AEW Dynamite, NJPW and AEW finally kicked down the "Forbidden Door" and announced a joint pay-per-view of the same name that will take place on June 26th.

Fans have dreamt up every possible match combination in the wake of the event's announcement. However, one duo that wants more than just a spot on the show is FTR.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" podcast, FTR's Cash Wheeler outlined two of his major goals for the near future. One of them is adding another star to their six-star collection:

“I have two things that are very high on the list for me. We want to be the first ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions, until then or after then we want the IWGP Tag Team Titles and that’s very very important to us and that’s something we’ve wanted to do for a while and want to make sure that he when we do it, we do it right." [32:34-32:47]

One of the reasons Wheeler wants to achieve these goals is because he wants tag team wrestling to be more prominent:

"We haven’t tried to do anything where we’re going to waste it because when he do it, like I said, we want tag team wrestling to be talked about and buzzed about, I think that can be something that’s cool. But it’s very high on my list right now to be two-time AEW Tag Champs and then add another start to the collection.” said Cash Wheeler. [32:48-33:05]

While no matches have been announced for the AEWxNJPW supershow yet, fans are expecting several tag team bouts to take place. With FTR on a hot streak in recent weeks, the duo will most certainly feature in a high-profile postion on the card.

Who would FTR have to face for the IWGP Tag Team Championships?

The top tag prize in New Japan Pro Wrestling has been held by 61 different teams since it was introduced in 1985. In recent years, stars like Zack Sabre Jr., Tama Tonga and Hiroshi Tanahashi have all held the belts.

The current IWGP Tag Team Champions are Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan, who represent the United Empire stable led by Will Ospreay. They won the belts in April 2022, defeating the team of Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI.

