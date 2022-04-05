"Expect a letter in the mail from our lawyer" - WWE legend's son sends a warning to ROH tag team champions FTR

Austin Gunn, reacted to Dax Hardwood's social media post by seemingly sending a warning. FTR recently won the ROH Tag Team Championship at Supercard of Honor.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, both tag teams finally faced off after a series of tirades against one another. During the match, the Gunn Club executed some high-flying, fast-paced offense on the ROH Tag Team Champions.

The brothers tried to double team Dax Harwood but the latter was able to roll-up Austin for a near-fall. Cash Wheeler attacked Billy Gunn, who interfered, and the champions proceeded to hit the Big Rig on Austin for the victory.

On Twitter, Harwood uploaded a tweet with their ROH Tag Team Championships on their back. It was a jibe at the Gunns and Austin took exception to it by immediately sending a fiery message to the champions.

FTR and Gunn Club had a heated exchange before their match on Dynamite

The feud between FTR and the Gunn Club started when the latter showed up at Harwood's match against CM Punk on March 23 Dynamite. The brothers distracted Harwood as he tried to punish Punk. In the end, Dax lost to The Second City Saint by tapping out to the Anaconda Vise.

Afterwards, the former AEW Tag Team Champions immediately laid down a challenge to the Gunn Club, saying that they are 'spoiled brats.'

From there, Harwood and Austin exchanged tweets with one another. It started when the latter said that they would make FTR retire. Harwood responded by saying that they have bills to pay, thereby hinting that they won't retire any time soon.

Although the match between the Gunn Club and the ROH Tag Team Champions was eventually won by the latter, their feud seems to be far from over as the Twitter battle rages on. It remains to be seen what is in store in the coming weeks.

