"Do they want AEW to not have us?" - FTR responds to rumors of interest from WWE

Current AEW tag team FTR have responded to rumors that former employers WWE are interested in re-signing them. Dax Harwood also questioned whether WWE wanted to sign them just so AEW couldn't have them.

FTR were granted their release from WWE in April 2020, fifteen months after they had originally asked to be let go by the company. Shortly after their release, they appeared in All Elite Wrestling, where they have been ever since.

During their time in AEW, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have held the AEW, AAA and ROH Tag Team Championships, with the latter two currently in their possession.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" podcast, Dax Harwood said that both he and Wheeler have discussed the aforementioned rumors. He stated that while they are flattered by the interest, they have too much respect for AEW president Tony Khan to leave.

"Now, I sent [Cash Wheeler] a screenshot of all the different news outlets or whatever saying they want to re-sign us, and that’s flattering and it’s cool, we got some more time but I told Tony [Khan] because he had obviously heard about it, I told him that there is no way that we would ever talk contracts with anybody while we were working for him. We have way too much respect for him and our word means something." [30:17-30:44]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



FTR’s deals are technically available to expire this Summer, but AEW retains an option year on the duo.



- @FightfulSelect WWE has interest in FTR.FTR’s deals are technically available to expire this Summer, but AEW retains an option year on the duo. WWE has interest in FTR.FTR’s deals are technically available to expire this Summer, but AEW retains an option year on the duo.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/u4xI2enNrL

Harwood was also curious why WWE wants to re-sign FTR.

"And then I started thinking like ‘do they want us or do they want AEW to not have us?’” said Dax Harwood. [30:44-30:51]

FTR won all three major championships in WWE

Before they left for greener pastures in AEW, the team then known as The Revival had amassed quite the resume in WWE.

In 2019, FTR became the first-ever Triple Crown Tag Team Champions, meaning they became the first team to hold the RAW, Smackdown and NXT Tag Team Championships. The only other team to have accomplished this was The Street Profits, who did so in 2020.

WrassleRap 怒りのラップ @WrassleRap Also the Street Profits join the Revival as the two teams who have won the Raw Smackdown and NXT Tag Team champions Also the Street Profits join the Revival as the two teams who have won the Raw Smackdown and NXT Tag Team champions https://t.co/IZG1BRwk0L

Do you think Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will ever go back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande