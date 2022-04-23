"This was our idea" - FTR reveal how their singles match on AEW Dynamite came about

Current ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR have commented on how hard they had to fight for their upcoming singles match on AEW Dynamite.

On the April 27th edition of AEW Dynamite, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will leave their sets of Tag Team Championship belts in the locker room and face each other for a spot in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

But this match didn't appear out of thin air. Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, FTR made it very clear why this bout is happening and how it came about, with Dax Harwood stating that it was their idea:

"This was our idea, we had to fight for it, but that was completely our idea. We always wanted to have a match, but we didn't want to just have a match just to have a match. There had to be a reason. This is a perfect reason to do it. The Hart family means a lot to both of us, personally and professionally. Being able to show respect to Owen Hart and his whole family, what better way to do it than allowing the two biggest Hart family fans in the world to compete?" said Dax Harwood. (H/T Fightful)

It's no secret that FTR are huge fans of both Bret and Owen Hart. Many AEW fans are wondering if they'll see a recreation of Bret and Owen's famous bout from WrestleMania X on next week's Dynamite.

FTR admitted that Tony Khan didn't like the idea to begin with

Cash Wheeler of FTR went into detail about how he and his partner thought it would be a good idea to have a singles match together. However, when it was originally pitched, Tony Khan didn't think it made any sense:

"When we heard about the Owen, we were like, 'We have to go to Tony with the idea of a singles match.' He didn't like it, but he said, 'I have to see if I can make it make sense.' We just stayed on him about it. 'Can we? Can we?' Finally, he was like, 'I got a way where I can make it work. We can do it. You'll do it in Philly.' He liked the idea, we just had to make sure, 'please let us, please let us, it means a lot to us,' and he finally gave us the nod and here we are," said Cash Wheeler. (H/T Fightful)

