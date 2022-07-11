"I knew that I could break their hearts" - FTR's Dax Harwood addresses heart-wrenching end to his match with former WWE Superstar 

One half of the dominant tag team FTR, Dax Harwood, has opened up about the finish to his critically acclaimed match against former NXT Champion Adam Cole on AEW Dynamite.

The match was one of four quarter-final contests in the men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which took place in the build-up to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29, 2022.

After a back-and-forth affair, Harwood was forced to tap to the sharpshooter, the finishing move of Owen Hart's brother Bret Hart, who himself is an idol to Harwood and his FTR partner Cash Wheeler.

Speaking with Culture State, Harwood admitted that he not only wanted this to be the finish, but also wanted to break his own fans hearts.

"I wanted to tap out. I knew that whole story from beginning to end. I knew exactly what I wanted to do, how I wanted to get there, and I knew, at the end of the match, I would break those peoples’ hearts so much that they would love me even more, and I was so confident … I knew that I could break their hearts so much that they would feel sorry for me and have sympathy for me, and next week, they’d love me even more.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

While FTR fans in attendance would have loved to have seen Dax progress in the tournament, the finish seems to have worked. Harwood and Wheeler have ridden a wave of momentum in recent months and are now the holders of three different tag team championships.

Will Dax and Cash be able to continue this momentum throughout the rest of the year? Only time will tell.

FTR will defend one of their three championships at ROH Death Before Dishonor

Being the IWGP, AAA, and ROH Tag Team Champions will obviously come with a hefty schedule. However, that doesn't seem to be a problem for FTR, who have agreed to defend their ROH Tag Team Championships at the next Ring of Honor pay-per-view.

Harwood and Wheeler will defend the belts against the two men they took the championships from, The Briscoe Brothers. The match, which will take place on July 23, will be a rematch of the four men's classic encounter at ROH Supercard of Honor in April 2022.

The Briscoes hold the record for most ROH Tag Team Championship reigns, having held the belts a staggering twelve different times. In the process, they have beaten the likes of SCU, The Motor City Machine Guns, and The American Wolves, to name a few.

However, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler seem to be The Briscoe brothers' toughest tests to date. What will happen at Death Before Dishonor? Tune in on July 23 to see the rematch that everyone is talking about!

