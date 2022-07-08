FTR's Dax Harwood hypes up potential title match following promo on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Dax Harwood has taken to social media to hype up a potential rematch between FTR and The Briscoe Brothers.

Harwood and partner Cash Wheeler cut a promo while sporting their IWGP, AAA and ROH Tag Team Championship belts, stating that The Briscoes have given them their toughest test to date as a team.

Following this, Harwood laid down the gauntlet and challenged "Dem Boys" to a rematch at the upcoming ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor. Proving this wasn't a spur of the moment comment, Harwood reiterated his challenge on Twitter.

"FTR vs Briscoes II If you want to be a king, you got to kill a king. And we ain't dead yet." said @DaxFTR

If the challenge is accepted, it will be the fifth official defense of the championships for Harwood and Wheeler. The pair initially won the titles from The Briscoes at ROH Supercard of Honor over WrestleMania weekend.

Will the dream rematch of the century take place at Death Before Dishonor? Only time will tell!

FTR vs The Briscoe Brothers is seen as one of the best matches of 2022 so far

After confronting "Dem Boys" at the ROH Final Battle event in December 2021, fans were left wondering when FTR vs The Briscoe Brothers would take place. At the time, ROH was set to go on a hiatus for the foreseeable future, which left a clash between the teams up in the air.

The match eventually took place at the Supercard of Honor event in April 2022, which was ROH's first event since being purchased by AEW President Tony Khan.

The bout lasted almost thirty minutes and was physical from start to finish, with both teams trading near falls and finishers for the fans in attendance. In the end, it was Harwood and Wheeler who picked up the victory and put an end to The Briscoes' twelfth reign with the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships.

Will The Briscoes win the belts for a record thirteenth time? Tune into Death Before Dishonor on July 23rd to see if the match goes ahead!

