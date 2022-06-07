"It's time to get on board" - FTR's Dax Harwood predicts a bright future in AEW for sons of WWE legend

FTR's Dax Harwood has taken to social media to lavish praise on rising AEW tag team The Gunn Club, who are led by their dad and former WWE star Billy Gunn.

Austin and Colten Gunn - who have adopted the nickname "The A** Boys" in recent weeks thanks to constant teasing from fan favorite Danhausen - have made waves in the AEW tag team division in the past 12 months. The two even earned an AEW Tag Team Championship shot in 2022.

One of the teams The Gunn Club has shared the ring with in recent weeks is ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR. One half of that team, Dax Harwood, took the opportunity to praise the young stars on Twitter today, even if he isn't a fan of their personalities:

"They're annoying as hell, but if y'all aren't buying the A** Boys as a future legit top tag team, It's time to get on board." said Dax Harwood.

This praise comes as a result of being in the ring with Austin and Colten on the June 1st 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, where The Gunn Club (along with Max Caster of The Acclaimed) were defeated by FTR and CM Punk.

Will the sons of Billy Gunn ever reach the mountain top and challenge FTR for either of their titles? Only time will tell.

What did The Gunn Club think of the praise from FTR's Dax Harwood?

With Dax Harwood being recognized as one of the finest technical wrestlers in the world today, receiving praise from the former WWE star is a rare honor.

With that being said, in typical Gunn Club fashion, the two young stars responded with much less respect. To start, Colten Gunn thought it would be a good idea to call Dax a coward:

"@ me next time, coward" said Colten Gunn.

Meanwhile, his brother Austin went a step further, calling Dax senile in a backhanded compliment:

"turns out you're not as senile as I thought" said Austin Gunn.

Perhaps if they improve their manners as much they have improved in the ring, people will stop calling them "The A** Boys." Until that day, keep tuning into AEW TV to see The Gunn Club grow, develop and (hopefully) mature.

