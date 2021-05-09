FTR's Dax Harwood states his two favorite AEW matches 

One half of former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, Dax Harwood, recently revealed the favorite matches he has wrestled in AEW.

Harwood represented The Pinnacle in their win over The Inner Circle in the grueling Blood and Guts match on this week's special episode of AEW Dynamite.

In a Q/A session on his Twitter, Harwood was asked a variety of questions by his admirers. One fan quizzed him about the favorite matches he has wrestled in AEW, for which the former tag team champion had some interesting picks.

Toss up.

Vs Young Bucks at Full Gear

Vs Jack Perry https://t.co/nr0L3xh8jS — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

As seen in the tweet, Harwood picked FTR's match with The Young Bucks at AEW: Full Gear 2020 as one of his favorites. The dream match won over fans with its tremendous in-ring action and storytelling. It culminated with The Young Bucks winning the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Harwood's other pick was his singles match with Jungle Boy from AEW Dynamite in January this year. The clash was a spectacular display of old-school wrestling that also exhibited Harwood's talents as a singles wrestler, even though he lost.

What's next for FTR and Dax Harwood in AEW?

FTR - Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler - are currently in the midst of the best run of their careers. Even though they haven't stepped into the tag team picture since losing the titles last year, their association with The Pinnacle has been successful.

Considering the two warring stables aren't finished with each other, FTR can square off against The Inner Circle's Santana and Ortiz at Double or Nothing 2021 in a legitimate dream match.

What did you think about the recent Blood and Guts match? What are some of your favorite Dax Harwood matches in AEW? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.