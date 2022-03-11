"We'll take care of it" - FTR's Dax Harwood sends a message to former ROH and IMPACT tag team champions

AEW star Dax Harwood, one-half of the former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, has called out Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards, also known as The Wolves, on social media. He stated stating that FTR will take care of business when the two teams collide in an upcoming match on the independent scene.

The two teams will face each other for the first time ever at “The Bash In Beckley 2” event for the ASW promotion in Beckley, West Virginia on June 11th. The Wolves, who are now going by their old name of “The American Wolves” are a success story in both tag team and singles competition.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR



First time ever. Two of the greatest tag teams of all time.



FTR w/Dennis Condrey vs The Wolves

@aswwrestling That legacy thing I was talking about? We’ll take care of it.First time ever. Two of the greatest tag teams of all time.FTR w/Dennis Condrey vs The Wolves That legacy thing I was talking about? We’ll take care of it. First time ever. Two of the greatest tag teams of all time. FTR w/Dennis Condrey vs The Wolves @aswwrestling https://t.co/Q6QosoTGct

"That legacy thing I was talking about? We'll take care of it," wrote Harwood. "First time ever. Two of the greatest tag teams of all time."

Richards has held titles in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and IMPACT Wrestling, including seven different Tag Title reigns with Edwards.

Edwards has had more of a distinguished singles career than his partner. Outside of his seven title reigns with Richards, Eddie Edwards has held the top championships in NOAH, IMPACT and ROH. He is also the first-ever ROH Triple Crown Champion. Edwards later became the second man after AJ Styles to hold the IMPACT Triple Crown on two occasions.

FTR fired Tully Blanchard as their manager

Despite not having any major rivals at the time of writing, Harwood and Wheeler were involved in one of the more surprising moments from this past week’s episode of Dynamite. In a brief backstage segment, they parted ways with long-time manager Tully Blanchard.

The legend has been at the duo's side since August 2020, and he memorably led them to tag team glory at All Out 2020. There, Harwood and Wheeler defeated Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

For their match against The American Wolves, Wheeler and Harwood will be accompanied by the legendary Dennis Condrey. Condrey is best known for his time as part of The Midnight Express alongside Bobby Eaton.

Will you be watching FTR vs. The American Wolves? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win this match? FTR The American Wolves 0 votes so far