“Lololololololol” - FTR’s Dax Harwood takes hilarious shot at the AEW ranking system

AEW star Dax Harwood is never one to mince his words on social media, and this time he has taken aim at the AEW rankings, which FTR currently sits on top of.

The rankings system was introduced to ensure that wins and losses meant something in AEW. Given the momentum that FTR has had as of late, it’s only right that the duo are the number one ranked tag team in the company behind the champions, Jurassic Express.

However, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will not be challenging the champions for the titles on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. That honor goes to The Young Bucks and The Hardys, which Harwood found highly amusing. He expressed his stance in a recent tweet:

The tweet showcased a photo from the past six weeks of AEW rankings, which shows FTR sitting in the top spot for all six weeks. Meanwhile, The Hardys only appeared in the top five on June 1 at the number three position. As for The Young Bucks, they just crept into the rankings on June 8.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have officially been the number one ranked tag team since April 6, but they have yet to receive their chance to challenge for the gold.

When will that day come? Only time will tell.

FTR will be in action on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage

Next week, The Jurassic Express, The Young Bucks, and The Hardys will put their bodies on the line in a ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, FTR have a chance to strengthen their grip on the number one spot on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage.

Harwood and Wheeler will team up with Trent Beretta to take on the debuting trio of NJPW stars Will Ospreay and Aussie Open, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis.

The trio are a part of the United Empire stable with Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan, who attacked Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Roppongi Vice on the May 25 edition of Dynamite.

Will Harwood, Wheeler, and Trent be able to bring the empire crumbling down? Tune into AEW Rampage to find out!

