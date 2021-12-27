"We love making history" - FTR sets major goal for 2022 in AEW

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood want to make history and become the first two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The duo has won tag team gold across the world; they've won titles in AEW and all three of WWE's brands. Plus, Wheeler and Harwood currently hold the AAA World Tag Team Championship. They were the third AEW World Tag Team Champions in the promotion's history, but FTR hasn't held the gold since Full Gear 2020.

During an appearance on the Elite POV podcast, Wheeler and Harwood explained that they're aiming for their second run with the AEW World Tag Team Championship. As a duo, FTR also hopes to help AEW keep growing in 2022 and beyond.

"Obviously we want to be two-time AEW tag team champions," said Wheeler. "Because number 1, we love making history, number 2, we love being champions, and [number 3] we love being the best. What better way to do that than winning those again?"

Harwood elaborated by emphasizing that winning the titles is one of their top priorities. He also noted that AEW has a stacked tag team roster, and FTR wants to help build AEW and improve wrestling itself.

"...when it’s all said and done – 2022 and beyond, we just want to help continue to build AEW as the best professional wrestling brand on the planet and show people that professional wrestling is not a dirty word," said Harwood. And we want to continue to build the sport, the genre of professional wrestling... [and] leave it better than we found it."

Whether FTR gets its coveted second run with the gold remains to be seen. But moving forward, the duo clearly has big plans for the future.

During their time with WWE, FTR, then known as The Revival, won the NXT, Smackdown, and RAW Tag Team Championships. In doing so, they became the first WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions. Since their departure from the company, Wheeler and Harwood have won titles in AEW and AAA.

Given this impressive list of accomplishments, The Young Bucks are the only tag team more prestigious than FTR, and the historic second reign as AEW's titleholders could easily go to either pair.

For now, the Lucha Brothers continue to defend the gold, and the champions have had FTR's number when Wheeler and Harwood have challenged them for the titles. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds when it comes to FTR's pursuit of the championship.

