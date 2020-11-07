FTR speak about their dream match against The Young Bucks - 'Pressure is what makes diamonds'

The AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line in a contest that pits the Champions- FTR, against the challengers The Young Bucks, but that's not all that's on the line. For many years, half the wrestling fraternity has claimed that FTR is the best team in the world, while the other half has claimed that the honor belongs to The Young Bucks, so this is a contest that is rightfully described as a dream match.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood from FTR caught up with Sportskeeda to talk about the pressures of this dream match against The Young Bucks, and this is what they had to say...

Cash Wheeler of FTR says that Dax and he always put a lot of pressure on themselves in any match, and it will be much the same for the upcoming contest with The Young Bucks:

"Dream match label or not, I think Dax and I always put a lot of pressure on ourselves, to go out there and perform at the highest level and to be the best. So, the match with The Young Bucks notwithstanding, we always have a lot of pressure on our shoulders. We carry that division on our backs and until we collapse, we are going to put pressure on ourselves. And for us, this match means a lot to us. It's a very important match to us. But it's more important to us for our legacy. So, there's pressure there but it's no more than usual if you ask me."

FTR vs. The Young Bucks- a match to crown the best tag team of the generation

In fact, Dax Harwood of FTR shared pretty much the same perspective, as he spoke about his thoughts about the upcoming match with The Young Bucks:

"Pressure is what makes diamonds and we are the diamonds of the tag team division. We put pressure on ourselves to be the best and there's no more pressure than that. When you go around calling yourself the best tag team of the generation, you cannot get too much more pressure than that. So, this match, to a lot of people, it is a dream match and it is a match we are excited about. Because whoever comes out as the World Tag Team Champions at AEW Full Gear can call themselves the best tag team of the generation. I think that's more of the pressure than any sort of dream match."

Be sure to catch FTR vs. The Young Bucks live on pay-per-view at AEW Full Gear 2020.

