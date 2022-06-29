"Maybe... we the ones, Uce? - Top champions take a massive dig at Undisputed WWE tag Team Champions The Usos

Dax Harwood of FTR took a shot at The Usos to send the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions a message.

At the recently concluded Forbidden Door pay-per-view, FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Championships for the very first time. Harwood and Cash Wheeler won a three-way tag team match against The Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb and Roppongi Vice.

FTR are no strangers to Jimmy and Jey Uso having feuded against them in WWE. In his message on social media, Harwood wrote:

Maybe…we the ones, Uce? Maybe...7 FTR

Along with the IWGP Tag Team Championships, FTR are also the reigning Ring of Honor and AAA World Tag Team Champions. The triple champions have defended their ROH World Tag Team Championships twice since winning them from The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor XV.

Harwood and Wheeler's first defense saw them beat The Young Bucks, whereas their second title defense ended in a No Contest against Roppongi Vice. The Forbidden Door PPV marked their second successful title defense.

How did fans react to Dax Harwood's message to The Usos?

FTR and The Usos are among the top tag teams on the planet right now. Fans have clamored at the idea of a potential match between the current versions of the two teams.

One fan responded to Harwood's tweet by posting a clip of Jimmy and Jey beating FTR in a match during their WWE days.

Whereas, other fans praised FTR's rise in the professional wrestling industry since their WWE departure:

The Usos are scheduled to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

The Bloodline members won the RAW Tag Titles by beating RK-Bro on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

