"I’ll go under the mask, I don’t care." - FTR on taking part in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament

While on the Elite POV podcast, FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood were asked about the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. While the tournament is not for tag teams, both Wheeler and Harwood expressed interest in being involved.

"Hopefully. Obviously they’re playing things really close to the chest, so we have no idea but yeah I would love to be in the Owen, like some way, shape, or form. Singles, tag, handicap, just let us in yeah. I’ll go under the mask, I don’t care." - Cash Wheeler shares how badly he'd love to be involved with the tournament.

The Owen Hart Cup is the first tournament in honor of the late, great wrestler. The tournament might not end in a championship title, but having the cup might rival the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

While André is legendary in his own right, Owen comes from a generation of wrestlers that people are more familiar with and his death was tragic.

FTR might not be able to appear in the tournament individually, but if any member in The Pinnacle takes part they might just make an appearance.

The Pinnacle needs to be featured more with FTR or could end up being forgotten

The Pinnacle, much like The Inner Circle, seems to be underutilized in AEW for some reason. While the Inner Circle has had feuds with many other teams, the Pinnacle seemed to exist only to oppose them.

The group has a very cool esthetic, and their style and personas could be compared to a five-man version of the former WWE faction Evolution. FTR's role in the team elevates them, as Harwood and Wheeler are the only wrestlers who have won championships in AEW.

The Pinnacle should be pushed more and involved in more storylines. FTR winning the tag team championships could be the heat they need to jumpstart this. Hopefully AEW will use FTR and the Pinnacle more, before fans forget the group was ever a thing.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who would you like to see win the first-ever Owen Hart Cup? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran had extremely high praise for AEW legend Billy Gunn. Catch it here. Don't miss out.

Edited by Ryan K Boman