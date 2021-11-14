"It was a reset" - FTR give their honest opinion of the past year in AEW

Many issues were discussed by the AEW tag team, FTR, in a recent interview with DAZN News.

Their defeat against The Young Bucks was one of the primary topics at hand. Cash Wheeler expressed how this impacted them over the last year:

"It was a reset. We lost at Full Gear last year. That was a pretty low point for us. We put a lot of pride into what we do. We put a lot of pride into being the champions, especially the AEW Tag Team champions, so that hurt. I think we had to take a step back, and we had to just find ourselves and what worked for us from the beginning and kind of reset."

The duo are the flag-bearers of old-school heel tag teams.

They've proven their in-ring supremacy during their WWE tenure. Yet they rejected the lucrative contract to pursue their vision of tag-team wrestling.

They won the AEW Tag Team Championship by defeating Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at Full Gear in 2020. Their championship reign was short-lived. They were beaten by arguably the best tag team in the world, The Young Bucks. While remembering the occasion, Cash Wheeler also added more.

“We went back to the basics for us, and we just had that chip back on our shoulders. We work best when we're angry. We're best when we're annoyed.”

Since then, the team has been part of the Pinnacle. They played an integral part in Pinnacle – Inner Circle feud.

FTR shocked the world by beating Lucha Bros. for AAA Tag Titles, and they continue their battles in AEW.

CASH @CashWheelerFTR



It’s why we are Living Lucha Legends and

It’s why we’re going to be the first ever 2x



It took a year, but at Saturday we’re going to make history. It’s what we do.It’s why we are Living Lucha Legends and @luchalibreaaa tag team champions.It’s why we’re going to be the first ever 2x @AEW tag team champions.It took a year, but at #AEWFullGear they’re coming home. Saturday we’re going to make history. It’s what we do. It’s why we are Living Lucha Legends and @luchalibreaaa tag team champions. It’s why we’re going to be the first ever 2x @AEW tag team champions. It took a year, but at #AEWFullGear they’re coming home. https://t.co/gJUz1IUZS6

On the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR appeared as Las Super Ranas to pin the current champion Lucha Bros. They earned AAA Tag belts by beating them in a hard-fought contest. Dax Harwood stated while relishing this opportunity,

“I don't know of any other tag team that can have freaking a killer match with Matt Sydal and Dante Martin one week, the next week get Lee Moriarty and LGS, and then the next week having Sting and Darby [Allin] and then the next week have Aerostar and Samurai Del Sol. I don't know of any other tag team in the world that can wrestle that amount of different talent.”

Whether this was a reset to success will be revealed at AEW Full Gear, 2021, as they challenge the AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros.

Alex Abrahantes @ontheairalex Penta Says: FTR is not ready to go to war with the Lucha Brothers at #AEWFullGear Penta Says: FTR is not ready to go to war with the Lucha Brothers at #AEWFullGear https://t.co/jdk1lbcT4L

Lately, Lucha Bros are getting their long deserved push. FTR has also gained momentum to be the aces of tag team wrestling.

The competitive mindset of the AEW tag team division is heating up, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think will happen when FTR faces off with the Lucha Bros at AEW Full Gear? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman