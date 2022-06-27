Create
FTR win the IWGP Tag Team Titles at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

ROH Tag Team Champions FTR (left); IWGP Tag Team Title (right)
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Modified Jun 27, 2022 07:25 AM IST

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door saw FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) defeat the United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) and Roppongi Vice for the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships.

The IWGP Tag Team Champions O-Khan and Cobb took control of the match early on as they decimated the two teams. Harwood hurt his left shoulder and had to be taken to the back for medical attention, leaving Wheeler alone for FTR.

Back in the ring, Wheeler fought single-handedly against the two teams, especially the United Empire, but was neutralized and had no choice but to tag in Beretta. The Roppongi Vice then used their speed and athleticism on the NJPW tag team outside the ring.

Just as things were looking dire for FTR, Dax returned with his left shoulder taped. He and Cash quickly took the United Empire out of the equation by hitting repeated German suplexes and a double superplex on Cobb.

Can the Strong Zero do it for #RoppongiVice?? Order #ForbiddenDoor now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV / @ppv_com!#AEWxNJPW https://t.co/Zk5iysHMNF

Roppongi Vice nailed the Strong Zero finisher on Cobb, but Wheeler stopped the count. In the end, Dax and Cash hit the Big Rig on Rocky to not only retain the ROH titles but also win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

Big Rig by #FTR @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR!!! Order #ForbiddenDoor right now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV / @ppv_com!#AEWxNJPW https://t.co/dGMU0eX00E

FTR now holds three major tag team titles with the AAA Tag Team Championship being the other one. It will be interesting to see if the new IWGP Tag Team Champions will go after the AEW Tag Team Titles next.

