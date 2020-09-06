FTR win Tag Team titles at AEW All Out - "a clean start" for Kenny Omega?

Tonight at AEW All Out, new AEW World Tag Team Champions have been crowned.

In a gruelling and physical 30-minute tag team battle, FTR defeated Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions for the first time in their career.

The tag team of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood worked over Kenny Omega's knee for the majority of the match, incapacitating the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

FTR continued this assault with stereo diving headbutts onto Kenny Omega but they could only achieve a two count. However, Omega was able to tag in Hangman Page for the comeback. Hangman then hit a fallaway slam into a moonsault but was only able to get a two count.

In the closing moments of the match, Kenny Omega went to hit the V-Trigger, however Dax Harwood moved and Hangman Page was struck with the V-Trigger instead. Cash Wheeler then struck Kenny Omega with a chop block to incapacitate the Winnipeg native.

FTR then hit consecutive midbreaker assisted piledrivers to pin Hangman Page and become the AEW World Tag Team Champions at AEW All Out.

"A clean break" for Kenny Omega at AEW All Out

Once the match was over, Kenny Omega took a ringside table and teased attacking his tag team partner, Hangman Page, with it. However, Kenny Omega thought better and did not attack Hangman Page.

However, when Hangman Page attempted to embrace Kenny Omega, his tag team partner stepped aside, causing Hangman to collapse in the ring.

Is this really the end of Omega & Hangman?#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/CkXxpiYnrp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020

An infuriated Kenny Omega quickly left the ring at AEW All Out and walked to the backstage area where he approached fellow Elite members, The Young Bucks.

A visibly frustrated Kenny Omega stated that he "had enough" and "needed a clean break", a "clean start" and thing should "go back to the way they were before". Kenny Omega have The Young Bucks an ultimatum to join in him his car before he left.

However, The Young Bucks did not join Kenny Omega the car at AEW All Out. It is not yet certain if The Young Bucks are aligned with Kenny Omega, but many AEW fans are suggesting that this could be the return of the heel "Cleaner" character that Kenny Omega portrayed in New Japan Pro Wrestling.