"This is not what I meant" - Fuego Del Sol reacts to being impersonated by former champion on AEW Dynamite

Fuego Del Sol was shocked to see his impersonator, who helped Chris Jericho win a hair vs. hair match against Ortiz on AEW Dynamite this week.

The fight between The Wizard and his former Inner Circle partner seemed to be on equal footing. Ortiz proved as resilient as Jericho, fighting back against the latter's impressive maneuvers. At one point, he was even suplexed outside the ring by the JAS leader.

Near the end, however, the fight descended into chaos as the JAS members tussled with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Wheeler Yuta at ringside. Amidst it all, Fuego Del Sol got a cheeky hit on Ortiz, leading to the latter being pinned by Jericho.

Minutes later, 'Fuego' unmasked himself to reveal Sammy Guevara underneath. The loss had Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in a state of shock. In a fit of rage, the latter took scissors and screamed 'Blood and Guts' as he shaved his own hair.

Taking to Twitter, the real Feugo Del Sol expressed his disbelief at the impersonation. He also revealed that he had apparently asked for more screentime in a conversation with Sammy but didn't expect this.

"Yo WTF?!?? Sammy when I told you I wanted more TV time this is not what I meant…"

With the return of Sammy Guevara to Chris Jericho's side, the JAS now have one more member in their ranks. This may be a game-changer in their upcoming 'Blood and Guts' against Eddie Kingston and allies.

Fans had hilarious reactions to Fuego Del Sol's tweet during AEW Dynamite

The humor of the situation did not go unaddressed, as fans took to the comments section to post sarcastic replies.

The revelation was unexpected enough to fool several people as well.

Hollis @therealhollis_ @FuegoDelSol I almost angry tweeted so hard thinking it was you. @FuegoDelSol I almost angry tweeted so hard thinking it was you.

jeremiahlasky @ilikejeremiah @FuegoDelSol i got worried and was about to be very disappointed in you @FuegoDelSol i got worried and was about to be very disappointed in you

Fuego Del Sol has not been featured on live TV programming on AEW for a while. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the luchador returns to the frontline and confronts Guevara anytime soon.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far